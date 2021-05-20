Red Wing followed up a strong showing earlier in the week with another good day on the course, scoring 332 in a dual with Albert Lea on Thursday. The only downside to the Wingers’ effort was that the host Tigers had an even better result, shooting 311 to win the dual.
Will Ahrens finished the day with a season-best score of 76, followed by Denval Atkinson and John Ahrens with 85 each. Will Wooden rounded out the group with an 86.
Next up for Red Wing is the Big Nine Conference meet scheduled for Tuesday at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.