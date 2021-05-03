For the second time this season Red Wing was at home for a golf meet, and for the second time, it was at Red Wing Golf Course. The return trip on Monday concluded with a near identical team result as the Wingers finished with a 346 — one stroke better than the first go-around.
The better score wasn’t enough to beat out the competition, however as Rochester Mayo finished first with 325. Faribault came in third with 352.
Denval Atkinson was the top Red Wing golfer for the third time this season with an 84 — matching Will Ahrens’ top score at the golf course one week ago. Ahrens, for his part, ended his day with an 85. Carter Knapp and Atlin Nelson rounded out the Wingers top four with an 88 and 89, respectively. The four sub-90 scores was a first for Red Wing since its first meet of the season. Will Wooden carded a 95, while John Ahrens had 97 for Red Wing although their scores didn’t count towards the team result.
Red Wing is next scheduled to compete in Northfield on Thursday.
