Two spots for the boys’ golf state tournament were on the line at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls on Tuesday. Among the 12 teams vying for the two spots was Ellsworth, which grabbed the final qualifying spot from the regional tournament.
Being the last team in the field, the Panthers weren’t necessarily expecting to suddenly be a threat for a state bid. However, they were hoping to make some noise in the middle of the pack and build some confidence for the young team in the years ahead. While Ellsworth rounded out the group with a 12th-place finish, it’s team score of 371 was well within the realm of the rest of the competition. The Panthers were actually as close to seventh place, as first-place Lakeland Union was to third-place St. Croix Central.
Finishing just ahead of Ellsworth in a tie for 10th were Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Arcadia with 367, then Spooner in ninth with 366. The nearest Middle Border Conference foe was Amery with 351 to take seventh.
Individually for Ellsworth, Trey Wittenberg was the top golfer with an 85 to tie for 19th. Behind him, Ethan Oricchio tied for 41st (93), Nick White tied for 48th (95), and Vinny Young tied for 55th (98). Hunter Westerberg was Ellsworth’s fifth golfer, with a score of 100.
