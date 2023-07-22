One of the most accomplished volleyball players in recent years is ready to give back to the program and community. Sydney Book, 2016 Red Wing graduate, makes the jump from varsity assistant and junior varsity coach to varsity head coach.
Her first season with the coaching staff was last fall. Now Book said she feels more than ready to take over. When she heard the position was open she knew she definitely wanted the opportunity and was convinced to apply for the opening by former head coach Nikki Roschen.
Book led the 2015 Wingers to the Section 1AA final. The Wingers lost 3-1 to Stewartville, but Book made a promise to then head coach Lindsay Woychek.
“I’m going to come back and win that state title,” she said.
Book’s coach during her time at Red Wing, Woychek, returns as Book’s assistant. The plan currently is to have Woychek assist varsity only with another coach leading the JV team. If there isn’t a hire made before the first week of fall practices beginning August 14, Woychek will coach JV as well.
After graduating from Red Wing, Book played one year at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and three years Concordia-St. Paul. In her three years at Concordia, Book tallied 503 kills in 75 matches and had a hitting percentage of .248.
Not far removed from her playing career, Book said she’s relying on the many things she was taught through the years. Book attended and played for the Northern Lights junior club team, a premier juniors team that brings in the top coaches to provide more playing experience and lessons to high school and collegiate players.
“I was lucky enough to learn the inspiration, strategies and systems from many well-known and successful coaches,” Book said of her time with Northern Lights. “To be exposed to that you want to take in what you’ve learned and then be able to apply it to my community.”
One of Book’s goals is to begin to implement what she’s learned into the entire Winger volleyball program.
She has a familiarity with many of the players having coached them last year, as well as in JO. Her knowledge of the game and knowledge of the players, Book said there might be some manipulation of lineups with hope of putting the players in the best spot to succeed.
In addition, she said the core values she’s hoping the players exhibit are grit, accountability and consistency through the program.
“Sydney has enjoyed an outstanding playing career and has transitioned smoothly into the coaching ranks,” said athletics director Paul Hartmann in a press release. “She understands what it takes to be a successful player, and run a dynamic program for all involved. While she has tremendous passion for the game of volleyball, she understands the significance of the education piece of high school volleyball. As a Winger graduate, she looks forward to giving back to a program that was so influential on her as a young person, and continuing to develop relationships with our student athletes and volleyball community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.