The Bluff Country Biathlon Club participated in the US Youth and Junior World Championship Team Trials held in Anchorage, Alaska, over four days.
The three members of the Bluff Country team all placed in the top-15 in their respective age groups. Placing is done by highest finish in any of the three events. Jack Cashman was eighth among the Youth 15-18 age group and Eric Anderson (16) came in 11th. Audrey Lahammer (18) was 13th in her age group for the youth women.
Cashman completed the events in 35 minutes, 31.6 seconds, 34:58.9, 26:04.6. Eric Anderson completed his in 35:56.6, 36:21.4, 26:24.6. Lahammer finished her events in 32:07.7, 47:04.2, 27:41.6.
Per the press release from head coach Holly Hanson, the team should feel accomplished given the amount of competitors in their age groups. The experience at the trials should set the team up nicely for future events.
"Thanks to the Red Wing Sportsmen’s Club and the local business that sponsor the team," Hanson said in the press release.
The first event on Dec. 28, a sprint race, was three laps, one round of prone shooting and one round of standing shooting. The second event on Dec. 29 was a pursuit race with five laps, two rounds of prone shooting and two rounds of standing shooting. The third and final event on Dec. 31 was three laps with a round of prone shooting and one round of standing shooting.
The distance for the women's events were 7.5K, 10K and 6K while the men's events were 10K, 10K, 7.5K.
