It happened again.
For the third time in five years, the Red Wing Aces lost 1-0 in the Class C state amateur baseball tournament. This one, just as intense with another sour ending as the previous times.
Bird Island, after playing 21 innings and the longest game in state tournament history the prior weekend, won 1-0 in 13 innings at Bell Field in Faribault on Saturday. The Bullfrogs got a walkoff single up the middle by Logan Swann scoring Trent Athmann to win the game. It was just their second hit of the game.
“It's been our type of game in the state tournament, when we've made it. It wasn't anything over our guy's heads. We were expecting a close game like this,” manager Justin Plein said. Plein added the team has gotten used to being in 1-0 games in recent years.
In 2018, the Aces lost 1-0 to Sartell in 14 innings. In 2019, New Market scored once in the first inning to beat the Aces 1-0.
“You come here with the expectation that there's going to be great competition, great pitching, very good hitters,” said pitcher Brady Schroeder. “The expectation is that every game is going to be close.”
The Aces were pitching a combined no-hitter through 10 complete innings. Bullfrogs leadoff hitter Braeden Tersteeg singled to start the 11th inning for the team’s first hit. Despite having no hits through 10 innings, the Bullfrogs had plenty of chances to score didn’t because of clutch pitching by Ace’s pitchers Ben Kuehni and Schroeder as well as stellar defensive plays in several innings.
Kuehni got out of the second inning with a strikeout to strand a runner on third base. He held another runner at third in the third, getting a pop out to first. With Kuehni out of the game in the sixth and Schroeder on the mound, Brodie Smith made a sliding catch in shallow center field to strand runners on second and third.
Two innings later, Schroeder somehow catches a line drive headed toward his face for the third out in the eighth. Bird Island had runners on first and second with one in the 11th. Zach Harding made a catch while falling down in the grass right on the foul line 20 feet behind third base. A pop out to first ended the inning.
Three batters before the winning hit, Mitch Matter made a catch in left field a step before crashing upper body first into one of the least player-friendly fences in the area for the second out of the 13th.
“Everyone is going to remember Mitch's catch. There was a play in the later innings where Harding backhanded a ball and made it look easy,” Plein said. “We made some other nice plays. We had chances, just not quite enough.”
Atwater pitching made a difference for Bird Island. Both draftees, Josh Kingery and Kobe Holtz were able to keep the Aces off the scoreboard and unsettled at the plate. Kingery got a fly out to right field to end the Ace’s first-inning threat with two on. He got a strikeout to end the third with two on. For the next six innings, the Aces only had two baserunners. Kingery threw nine innings and Holtz came in to start the 10th and worked around a leadoff walk in the 10th and 13th.
Certainly the Aces wanted more and felt capable of going further into the tournament, but as Plein pointed out after the game, the Aces made quite the turnaround. After finishing the month of May with just a single win in eight games - the lone win came via a forfeit - the Aces hit better, continued to pitch well and rallied to get to a better standing ahead of Region playoffs.
“It could have been easy to say this isn't our year when we fell behind early and were battling to get back to .500,” Plein said.
Schroeder said he thinks the same group can get together again next summer and get right back to the state tournament.
“We're a team that had some younger players step up this year,” Schroeder said. “I thought we competed. We started the season off slow. It seemed like we came together at the right time to make a little run. It's a great group.”
