The Red Wing baseball team scored eight runs in the second inning on their way to a 9-2 win over Faribault Tuesday afternoon.
Tyson Friemel led off the second with a single. Christiaan Koehler followed up with a single to center field. Mason Fish walked to load the bases. Juju Koehler drove in a pair of runs on a single. Fish scored on a passed ball in the next at-bat, then Reid Hartmann doubled in a pair to give the Wingers a 5-0 lead.
Three batters later, Lou DeJong singled in a run. Friemel drove in a run on sacrifice fly to left field. The second inning finally ended on a double play with DeJong getting thrown our at third advancing on a fly out to center. Seeley scored before the out at third.
Will Jacobson got the start on the mound for the Wingers and was effective in limiting base runners. Jacobson struck out 11 batters in six shutout innings while walking one and allowing two hits. Konnor Kelley pitched the seventh and struck out two.
