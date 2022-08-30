Century scored five goals in the first half as the defending Big 9 champions rolled to a 7-1 win over Red Wing Tuesday night.
The Panthers were led by Owen Spaeth, who recorded a hat trick. Abdikarim Aabi had a four-point game with a pair of goals and assists.
Winger goalkeeper Greggory Stallard made 10 saves. Jed Heineman scored the Winger's lone goal of the game in the second half unassisted.
