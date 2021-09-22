The Red Wing girls' soccer team filled the back of the net with goals Tuesday night, cruising to a 10-0 rout of Faribault.
The Wingers scored eight times in the first half. Nine different players scored a goal. Tori Senty and Sarah Bohlmann split time in net for the combined shutout. Three players - Kyra Bertram, Morgan McCann, Akacia Ingram - each played their first varsity minutes.
Lille Sonju led the Winger offense with four points, scoring once and assisting on three goals. Kayla Radtke scored twice. Camille DeSutter had three points with a goal and two assists.
