The Bluff Country Biathlon Club saw several top finishes among its four competitors at the United States Biathlon National Championships in Lake Placid, New York March 25-27.
Each race was broken up by age and race format. Eric Anderson earned a silver medal in the U17 men pursuit. He also earned fourth place in the U17 men sprint. Jack Cashman won the U15 men sprint to earn gold. Audrey Lahammer finished in fourth in the U17 female pursuit and seventh in the U17 female sprint. Devin Klatt took tenth place in the U15 men sprint.
Full results, lap times and other results can be found at bullitttiming.com/events/Biathlon-Nationals-2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.