Red Wing fell in its first meet of the season against Mankato East Thursday evening.
The Wingers lost some key races and points early on, but did have some moments of solid racing.
Emma Hoppman, Sophie Carlson, Kennedy Carlson and Teegan Beyers won the 200-yard medley relay by 3 seconds with a time of 2:00.58. Beyers anchored the 200 freestyle relay to a win with a time of 1:48.65.
Beyers continued to shine her other events, placing second in the 50 freestyle (25.94), finishing strong to win the 100 freestyle (57.51)
“We took some time out during the break to finalize her tempo and she took that information and applied it hard. I was very happy with her racing efforts.”
Showing an ability to close out races whether in a relay or individual event was something Beuch hopes the other swimmers pick up on.
“That's the veteran racing knowledge that we try and pass on to the new athletes,” she said.
Elsewhere, Ari Holzer took second in the 200-yard IM (2:35.44). Kennedy Carlson won the 100 backstroke (1:06.14) and finished in second in the 100 butterfly (1:08.63). Sarah Kolby earned second place in the 500 freestyle (6:12.40). Sophie Carlson swam the second fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.55).
Sophomore divers Payten Jaynes and Kendra Carlisle finished in the third and fourth respectively.
“We will be adding more divers to the lineup, but we held off tonight,” Beuch said. “I think having our additional divers is going to make those meets more exciting. They are going to be able to feed off of Kendra and Payten and that will elevate the new divers abilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.