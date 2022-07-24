Wherever one goes the other is. So it’s not surprising to know that Bailie and Hallie Roschen play the same sports. On the court, Hallie was setting up Bailie for the next point in volleyball. Bailie came off the bench, mostly as an outside shooter who could provide the Red Wing girls basketball team with some 3-pointers. Hailie also came off the bench or started as a defensive specialist.
The only things they didn’t do together was spring sports. Bailie played golf while Hallie ran on the track and field team. Odd, since the pair love doing everything together. At family events, team workouts and shooting practice, the two hardly split up.
When it came to track, Hallie put it simply. Bailie didn’t like running.
“With golf, I think it's easier to do better in because there aren't as many people that play it,” Bailie said.
Hallie ran in the 200-meter dash and a pair of relays, while Bailie became a key member of the girls golf team. Hallie missed her entire senior season with a foot injury that she has recovered from slowly since the school year ended.
What about Hallie having time to see her sister play?
“She didn’t like me watching her,” Hallie said.
On the volleyball court, the two were a dynamic, essential cog in the Wingers offense. Bailie led the Wingers in kills in her senior season. Hallie surpassed 1,000 career assists during the same season. Of Hallie’s 739 assists her senior year, Bailie got the kill on 369 of them. Everyone else on the team combined had 370.
The two had a laugh about the number of times one has set up the other.
“She likes to set it to me a lot. It's a good connection,” Bailie said.
Hallie added, “I think playing in the two's sand leagues really helped us and just always growing up together, playing together.”
It’s in the sand volleyball leagues where the two really started to develop not only a connection but a love for the game. It’s in the backyard where the competition grew.
Between their mom and coach for most of their life, Nikki; their dad, Duane; and brother, Cody, there’s three family members ready to get bragging rights over Bailie and Hallie. Often the Roschen’s get out to their backyard court and play.
“We always play against our mom and dad. It gets really competitive because we love to beat them,” Bailie said.
Even extended family members get in on the action. They host an annual July 3 party where it doesn’t take long for a volleyball game to break out. Sometimes it lasts a few hours. Other times it could take all day.
The competitiveness doesn’t stop at the backyard. On vacation, the Roschen family scours the local beach for a volleyball night, then recruits people that “look like they could play.” Careful though, the two joked they still want to win.
In doing so, they’ve learned how to stay competitive without being vocal about it. With the down time between plays, there is plenty of time to be hard on themselves, but they’ve learned to look forward and move on quickly with positive self talk.
Each has seen their fair share of accomplishments and personal milestones. From trips to state in basketball and golf to getting recognized in end-of-the-year awards, the two can appreciate all that has happened.
One of the somewhat unseen accomplishments was becoming role models for the younger kids in the Red Wing youth programs. One of the important aspects of the program was inviting kids to their games. They routinely showed up and carried signs with them. One had a sign indicating that she was the sisters’ biggest fan.
“She came to all of our games and had her sign with,” Hallie said. “I thought that was really cool. Whenever I see her, she always wants to talk about volleyball and how much she loves it. That's fun to see and their love for volleyball. Glad we could be a role model.”
Both will be attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. It’s the same place where Nikki played collegiately. Bailie and Hallie aren’t going for volleyball. However, they do intend to try out for the team in the fall during open tryouts. According to the two, there are 18 freshmen trying out for five spots on the roster.
It would seem logical, and perhaps beneficial as well, for the River Falls team to take both and not one of the sisters without the other. As they said, they just seem to play better together.
