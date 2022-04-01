After so many weekly and monthly awards, plus a few seasonlong ones as well, Taylor Heise received one final award on the morning of March 26.
The University of Minnesota senior won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.
The award is given annually to the top player in Division I women’s hockey.
Heise heard from a few in the beginning of the season that she might already be a favorite to win the award.
“No way,” the Lake City native thought. As the season progressed, it seemed attainable.
Heise said her phone hasn’t stopped ringing since the award presentation. She said friends from Lake City, Red Wing and Minneapolis have been reaching out offering their congratulations.
“So many different times with so many different people reaching out. You have to be grateful and happy for all that support,” Heise said. “It’s fun to have all the support systems. I should be extending my gratitude to all these people because I couldn’t do it without them supporting me.”
She’s still catching up on reaching out to everyone that has left her a message. So many felt the joy Heise, her teammates and her family displayed in the award presentation on NHL Network.
“I’ve rewatched the video of us together watching and having the award announced,” she said. “If I could relive that moment 1,000 times, I would. It was amazing to have the family there.”
Fueled by disappointment
In July, Heise went to the Olympic tryouts for the USA women’s team. She was there for a couple weeks taking part in drills. She found out she was cut from making the team soon after.
Heise admitted there was some sulking afterward.
“I thought about it in the sense I wasn’t good enough for that,” she said. “You think about a let down like that and what I could have done better.”
Recognizing that perhaps she was being hard on herself, the Gophers coaching staff told Heise “We’re going to make this year your best and either they made a mistake or we can correct the mistakes you made.”
Heise went back to training for the upcoming season, wanting to improve all facets of her game.
After a 1-3 start to the season, the Gophers went 25-4-1 the rest of the way. The team won its first conference title since the 2018-19 season and ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in the nation.
A lot of the team's success had to do with Heise’s performance. She recorded a point in 11 straight games following the fourth game of the season. In that same stretch, she had eight straight games with at least two points. She added 10 more multipoint games in the rest of the regular season to finish with 66 points.
It is a new career-high for Heise and the first Gopher to record 60 or more points in a season since Dani Cameranesi in 2015-16.
In the midst of a record year for Heise, she watched with her teammates on the USA women’s hockey team compete in the Olympics. Teammates of hers from the 2020 season, Abbey Murphy and Grace Zumwinkle competed in Beijing.
Heise said she gave some thought to what could have been but was happy for them in their moment watching them have a great time.
Looking back at what she was able to accomplish on the ice, Heise said it helped to have linemates like Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja.
Boreen and Skaja each had career bests in nearly every offensive statistic. Boreen was second on the team in points with 59 (25 goals, 34 assists), and Skaja ended with 47 points (18 G, 29 A).
“They are two people that strive for greatness,” Heise said. “They have the same goals, and it is easy to show up and give your best.”
Growing the sport
Currently, women’s hockey has had more reach than it ever has. More college games are being broadcasted on cable networks. The pro leagues can be seen on ESPN. The Gophers have been on many of the various ESPN channels and were a part of Hockey Day Minnesota in 2020. The women’s hockey gold medal game between Canada and USA averaged 3.54 million viewers on NBC.
In her fourth season with the Gophers, Heise has become a well-known hockey player to say the least. She’s noticing more often those that work hard for equal pay and equal opportunity to play hockey.
One avenue Heise has taken is youth camps. Growing the game starts with kids. and it’s something she’s taken on more often in the past year. She knows as well as anybody the benefits of giving back to kids, having been in one the Wild held in Lake City when she was young. It means everything to her to give back.
“Every time you see a child smile and learn and prosper it’s an amazing feeling,” she said. “It’s not men’s hockey or women’s hockey. It’s hockey. It’s the same game and it's fun to see them get that same opportunity.”
Along with Olivia Knowles, the two have partnered with the Minnesota Wild. Heise said there’s more to come within the partnership. So far the two have given out tickets to games and participated in youth camps.
Heise helped run youth camps with former Gopher great and current assistant coach Natalie Darwitz.
I was not sure what my role was when I came in (to the Gophers program four years ago),” Heise said. “It’s easy for me to look at something and see that I could do it and should be doing it to give back because I love giving back. I feel in debt for all those who helped me so any time I can, I go for it.”
Up next
Heise said shortly after winning the Kazmaier Award that she would be back for a fifth season. She reiterated that she was taking her extra year of eligibility given to student-athletes during the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID19.
She is beginning her graduate degree in sports management next fall. Next season, Heise will be determined as ever to win what she and the Gophers have come close to winning but haven’t in her time with the team; a national championship.
When asked if she’s given any thought beyond her college career, Heise expressed a desire to play professionally, perhaps coach hockey at some level.
