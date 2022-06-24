Continuing where he left off last year, Red Wing’s Cecil Belisle is again winning trophies. The two-time high school state champ has had yet another strong year in 2022.
Belisle most recently won the Minnesota Golf Association Players’ Championship on Wednesday. He defeated Ryan Conn 5 and 4 to win the event at Burl Oaks Golf Course in Minnetrista.
Belisle previously won the MGA Players’ Championship in 2020 when he beat Conn by the same margin. It is the first time in 44 years that two players have met in the championship match for a second time.
Belisle beat Jacob Peterson in the round of 64, 3 and 1 on Monday to begin the event. He then bested Ian Simonich (21 holes) and Nick Jarrett (5 and 4) to advance to the quarterfinals. Belisle defeated Nate Adams 6 and 5 in the quarterfinals, then Gunnar Broin 5 and 3 in the semifinals.
While with South Mountain Community College in the spring, Belisle won his second straight NJCAA Division II individual championship and helped SMCC to a team championship.
