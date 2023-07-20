Red Wing graduate and current University of Kansas golfer Cecil Belisle competed in the Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship. The three-day tournament began on Monday and ended Wednesday at the Minneapolis Golf Club in St. Louis Park.
Belisle tied for eighth place, shooting a 72-66-72–210, 6-under-par.
On the first day, Belisle began his round with a statement. He eagled the opening par-5 hole and made birdie to go 3-under-par on the second hole.
From there Belisle had back-to-back bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes. He had a bogey on the par-3 10th but got the shot back with a birdie on the 11th. A bogey on the 18th brought Belisle back to even par for the first round.
Belisle began his second round with another eagle on the first hole. He birdied the fifth and was 3-under-par through nine holes. Again, Belisle dropped a shot with a bogey on the 10th and again was able to recover as he had a string of four birdies. Belisle birdied the par-15 12th, 13th, 14th and par-5 15th. After two-rounds, 36 holes, Belisle was 6-under-par and in the top 10.
Belisle shot a 38 on the front nine in the third round on Wednesday with bogeys on the par-3 fourth and eighth holes. Belisle had another solid stretch from the 12th to the 15th. He birdied three of the four holes before a bogey on the par-16th to finish with a 72 for the round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.