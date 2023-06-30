Red Wing graduate and current University of Kansas standout Cecil Belisle qualified for the U.S. Amateur Championship in August after sharing medalist honors at the U.S. Amateur Qualifier Wednesday at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Morton, Minnesota.
Belisle ended the one-day, two-round event with a 36-hole score of 139 (69-70). He shared medalist with Brett Reid of Spicer, Minnesota.
In the first round, Belisle recorded birdies on the first and sixth holes to shoot a 2-under-par 34 on the front nine. After a bogey on the 10th hole, Belisle made eagle on the par-5 13th. He again bounced back with a birdie on the 15th following a bogey on the 14th. He closed out the back nine with a 35 after making bogey on the 17th and birdie on the 18th.
He started his second round on the 10th hole and was able to make back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th. A bogey on the 17th set him back to a 35 on the back nine. Belisle again recorded birdies on the first and sixth holes. He also birdied the seventh hole to put him at 4-under-par for the round. Belisle finished the event and second round with a double bogey on the ninth to end 2-under-par and 5-under for the event.
Reid made bogey on his final hole to fall into a tie with Belisle.
Belisle has appeared in the last two U.S. Amateur Championships. In 2021, he shot 81-67 at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. He shot 73-83 last year at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey. In each tournament, Belisle missed the cut which includes his first appearance in 2021 by five strokes.
This year the championship will be held at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado and scheduled to begin August 14.
