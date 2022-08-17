Red Wing's Cecil Belisle competed in the in the men's US Amateur over two days at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. Belisle teed off on his first round on Tuesday, then his second round on Wednesday. The field was cut to the 64, with match play beginning Thursday.
Belisle, reigning back-to-back NJCAA Division II individual champion, missed the cut. He ended 36 holes with a score of 157, 12-over-par.
In his first round, Belisle bogeyed the 15th hole but came back with a birdie on the 16th. He again bogeyed the second hole and birdied the third. Bogeys on the fifth, eighth and ninth out him at a 73 for the the first round.
On the fringe of making the cut, Belisle needed another round of 73 or better to better secure a spot in the top-64. Unfortunately for him, his second round did go as well. He had two birdies on the front nine, but had three straight bogeys on the fourth, fifth and sixth and double bogey on the eighth. Belisle had an uncharacteristic back nine, shooting five bogeys and a quadruple bogey on the par-5 17th. He ended the round with an 83.
