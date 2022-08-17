Red Wing's Cecil Belisle competed in the men's U.S. Amateur over two days at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. Belisle teed off on his first round on Tuesday, then his second round on Wednesday. The field was cut to the 64, with match play beginning Thursday.
Belisle, reigning back-to-back junior college Division II individual champion, missed the cut. He ended 36 holes with a score of 157, 12-over-par.
“The competition didn’t change. I was more comfortable this time around with myself,” Belisle said. “The first round I was definitely more comfortable and at ease with the surroundings.”
In his first round, Belisle bogeyed the 15th hole but came back with a birdie on the 16th. He again bogeyed the second hole and birdied the third. Bogeys on the fifth, eighth and ninth put him at a 73 for the first round.
On the fringe of making the cut, Belisle came into Wednesday in a tie for 64th place. He figured he needed to shoot a 70 to 72 to better secure a spot in the top-64 and move on to match play.
“Limiting it to even par I think had a subconscious effect on me,” Belisle said. “I think limiting myself didn’t help coming into the round.”
Unfortunately for him, his second round did not go as well. He had two birdies on the front nine, but had three straight bogeys on the fourth, fifth and sixth and double bogey on the eighth. Belisle had an uncharacteristic back nine, shooting five bogeys and a quadruple bogey on the par-5 17th. He ended the round with an 83.
In comparison to last year at the U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, Belisle said the biggest difference was the cut of the rough. At Ridgewood this year, the rough was at least four or five inches deep while Oakmont had theirs trimmed down to a couple inches.
That made missing the fairway all the more costly. He said it put so much emphasis on hitting the driver well as the course was playable while staying out of the rough.
Perhaps it had so much of an effect on his second-round score that it became a distraction.
“Once (the eighth hole) hit, I don’t think I came back to center and didn’t believe in myself,” Belisle said. “A bad mental round from eight on in.”
He added his mental approach was one of the biggest factors for not moving on to the round of 64.
Belisle, like many of the top players at the U.S. Amateur, earned his way there by winning a meet during the summer and performing well in college. In his second year at South Mountain Community College, Belisle won the NJCAA Division II national championship. He received Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America scholar honors, awarded the NJCAA Jack Nicklaus Award, was NJCAA first team All-American and helped lead South Mountain Community College to its eighth national championship in program history.
When asked if he feels his game has trended upward since his first year with South Mountain Community College, Belisle said he’s happy to have won events and championships but could still do more.
“It’s a big positive to win every summer. It gets your name out there,” he said of winning the MGA Players’ Championship. “It’s all the hard work pays off. Maybe I’m on an uptrend, but I can still get better. There’s never a time where I’m satisfied with where I am at. The trend must continue to get to where I want to get to.”
As for what’s next and how he can continue to progress, that will happen at the University of Kansas. Belisle was already on the road headed to Kansas Thursday evening. He’s excited to play in the Big 12, play on some notable courses and among tougher competition.
“I’m really playing myself,” he said. “When I go somewhere, I have intention behind it. It’s not just to be at Kansas and just be there to play. I’m competitive and want to win. I have goals and I’m excited for Big 12 golf.”
As for some of his specific goals, Belisle said he wants to play in every tournament and average 70 to 71. He wants to win at least five meets and get back to the Division I national championships as a team as well as make match play for the individual national championship.
Belisle said he got enough out of his experience at South Mountain but is ready to do more at Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.