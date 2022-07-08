Red Wing graduate Cecil Belisle made just one bogey in his third and final round at the Minnesota State Open. The three-day event concluded on Thursday at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, MN.
Belisle, a two-time NJCAA Division II national champion with South Mountain Community College, charged ahead in the final round, making three birdies in the final round with two of them coming in the front nine. His lone blemish to an otherwise clean scorecard came on the 17th hole. He finished his third round with a 70.
Van Holmgren won the event with a total score of 202, 14-under-par. Belisle ended with a total of 211 and tied for ninth place with five other players.
During his second round, Belisle recorded a birdie on three of four par 5s and ended with an 18-hole score of 69. He shot even-par-72 in the first round.
