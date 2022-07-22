Red Wing graduate Cecil Belisle took part in the 119th MGA Amatuer Championship. The three-round event was held at Olympic Hills Golf Club in Eden Prairie Monday to Wednesday.
Belisle was steadily in the top-15 for most of the tournament, eventually falling to a tie for 20th place with a score of 227, 11-over-par.
No golfer in the tournament was under par by the end.
Belisle began to recover from his first six holes in the first round in which he recorded three bogeys and a double bogey with a birdie on the ninth hole. He had two more birdies on the 14th and 18th in the back nine and strung together pars in between to end his first round with a 75.
He came back much better in the second round but still had three bogeys on the front nine en route to a second round score of 76.
The third round began with a birdie on the par-5 opening hole. Belisle had five bogeys the rest of the way to finish with a 76 for the second consecutive round.
The previous week, Belisle competed at the US Amatuer Qualifer at Stoneridge Golf Club. Belisle earned the first alternate spot with a two-round score of 142, 2-under-par.
