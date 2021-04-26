Softball
Lake City vs. Goodhue
What’s at stake: This is the first game for Goodhue in 10 days after some postponements caused an odd gap in games. Lake City is looking for its second conference win of the season. Monday’s contest is doubly important because the rivals have a doubleheader.
Keys to the game: Experience might be a factor since Goodhue has four senior starters and City has six seniors, five who played on the varsity squad two years ago.
There is a new factor. On Thursday, softball and baseball players learned that they no longer have to wear face coverings when actively engaged on the field. Some players have struggled more than others with masks, so who knows how this step toward “normal” might play out.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Monday in Lake City
Baseball
Ellsworth at New Richmond
The history: New Richmond finished off its fourth straight Middle Board Conference championship with a 2-0 win on its home field … against Ellsworth. That was 2019 and the Tigers finished the conference season 14-0 and 31 straight MBC victories — including delivery of more losses to the Panthers.
Key to the game: The classes of 2019 and 2020 are long gone. The victory may just go to the team with the stronger mental approach.
Details: 5 p.m. at New Richmond
Track and field
Not only really a “game,” but track and field rules this week as the Red Wing boys’ track and field team has its only home meet of the season. Expect plenty of heats as this is quadrangular.
Key to the contest: The sprinters and jumpers. To start the season, the 4x100 relay team of Thomas Lamkin, Noah Morgan, Drake Danovsky and Kris Draper won at a good clip: 46.78 seconds. High jumper Jed Heineman already has cleared 5 feet 6 inches this season and Cade Wallin has topped 38 feet in the triple jump.
Details: 4:30 p.m. Red Wing High School
