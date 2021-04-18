Red Wing hosted Austin for a Saturday doubleheader at the Ath in a matchup of Big Nine Conference foes. The Wingers were coming off their first loss of the season and aimed to get back on track against the Packers which had lost two-straight games. In the first game of the day, Red Wing appeared well on its way to just that as it won the opener 7-2. Game two had a similar look to it as well, as the Wingers were up late, but a rally by Austin put them ahead for the 9-6 win.
Game one was completely dominated by Red Wing, even though they did let off the gas a bit down the stretch. Austin managed just three hits in the game and also committed four errors. Despite the lack of production, the Packers scored two runs in the seventh inning and had the bases loaded down by five runs when it received its final out.
“We did a lot of really good things early in the game but we didn't finish the game the way we are capable of finishing,” Red Wing co-head coach Paul Hartmann said. “In terms of pitching and defense, I couldn’t ask for much more out of our guys. When you’ve got Drew (Ball) on the mound, he’s going to get you a number of strikeouts.”
Drew Ball did just that as he struck out nine batters in four innings of work after getting the start on the mound. He allowed one walk, gave up one hit and hit one batter. There was a stretch in the second and third innings where he struck out seven of eight batters faced.
Offensively, six different Wingers came around to score a run, and seven logged at least one hit. Ball, Deso Buck and Cooper Chandler all had two hits apiece, while Aiden Borgen led the team with two RBI and Christiaan Koehler had a team-high two runs scored.
Evan Petersmeyer closed out the final three innings on the mound. He struck out three, walked four and gave up two runs on two hits.
In the second game, Red Wing was up 5-1 through four innings and then 6-3 after five, but couldn’t close the game out and lost 9-6. After achieving just three hits in the first game, Austin exploded for 14 in the nightcap. Meanwhile Red Wing managed only seven hits and committed two costly errors that led directly to runs scored for Austin.
Buck again had two hits for the Wingers as he went 4-of-8 between both games. Reese Tripp, Ball, Petersmeyer, Chandler and Jorgen Ulvenes had one hit. Ulvenes had a team-high three RBI, while Chandler was tops with two runs scored.
Aidan O’Brien started the game on the mound for Red Wing, striking out five and walking one through five innings. He surrendered three runs on eight hits. Will Hanisch took the loss after pitching 1 ⅓ innings. He struck out one, walked two and gave up six runs on four hits. Petersmeyer came back to close the game out once again by pitching the final ⅔ inning.
Red Wing, 2-2, is next scheduled to travel to Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
