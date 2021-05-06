It was a tale of two games Thursday as Red Wing traveled to Faribault for a doubleheader. The Wingers lost the opener 6-2 but recovered to win 12-2 in the nightcap.
In the first game of the doubleheader, neither team could score in the opening or final two innings, but the middle innings were filled with baserunners from both teams. Faribault was first to score with some small ball in the third inning. Ayden Qualey stole second base after a two-out walk and then scored on a single to put the Falcons up 1-0.
Red Wing responded with two runs in the top of the fourth, scored by Aiden Borgen and Christiaan Koehler. Borgen walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Koehler smacked an RBI single to score Borgen, and then stole second base to get into scoring position. Koehler scored on a two-out single by Cooper Chandler, assisted by a Faribault error, to give Red Wing a 2-1 lead.
The Wingers wouldn’t get another base hit the rest of the way though and only one baserunner total. Faribault on the other hand, scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and added another three in the fifth inning.
The second game couldn’t have gone more different for Red Wing as it had a baserunner in every inning and scored in all but two en route to scoring 12 runs. Faribault kicked the game off with a run in the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead, but the Wingers scored nine runs before the Falcons would get their second run.
Red Wing got the ball rolling in the second inning when a Faribault error with two outs already recorded extended the inning. The Wingers made the most of the opportunity as three runs came in to score before all was said and done.
Red Wing maintained the pressure in the next three innings, scoring two runs in each, before adding three more in the seventh inning to put them ahead by 10.
Pitching stats: Chandler (4 ⅓ IP, 4 K, 4 BB, 6 H, 6 ER), Aidan O’Brien (5 ⅔ IP, 1 K, 3 BB, 4 H, 1 ER), Deso Buck (2 IP, 1 H), Will Hanisch (1 IP, 2 K, 1 BB)
Batting stats: Buck (4 H, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB), Koehler (2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB, 1 H, 1 BB), Chandler (2 BB, 1 H, 1 R), Evan Petersmeyer (3 H, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 BB), Reid Hartmann (3 H, 2 RBI, 2 R), Borgen (4 BB, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 H), Hanisch (2 RBI, 1 H), Mitch Seeley (1 H, 1 R, 1 SB, 1 BB), Devin Maslowski (1 H, 1 R), Tyler Rodgers (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Jorgen Ulvenes (1 BB), Kaleb Hove (1 R, 1 BB), Drew Ball (1 BB)
Red Wing, 6-5, is next scheduled to host Mahtomedi on Saturday.
