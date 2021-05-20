Red Wing knew its slate of games this week was going to be a challenge. Going up against the top two teams in the Big Nine Conference was no easy feat. But, Thursday’s game against Class AAA No. 1-ranked Mankato West was a different type of challenge as the Scarlets shut down the Wingers, 8-0.
Deso Buck swings at a pitch during a game against Mankato West on May 20, 2021 at The Ath in Red Wing. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
The loss was the sixth straight for Red Wing and marked its third shutout loss in five games. The recent cold stretch for the Wingers hasn’t been without reason though. Red Wing is missing one of their top bats in the lineup due to injury and four of their six losses came from the top three teams in the conference — two of which are ranked in the top 5 of Class AAA.
On Thursday, Mankato West was the model of consistency as it scored at least one run in all but one inning. The Scarlets jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings and from there steadily added to its lead until it recorded the final out.
For its part, Red Wing was able to get some hits, but couldn’t find a way to convert those hits into run scoring opportunities. By the end of the game, Red Wing was outhit 10-6 but also committed the only three errors in the game.
