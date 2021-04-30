A big fourth inning by Albert Lea provided all the offensive production it needed to win its rematch with Red Wing on Thursday, 8-3.
Red Wing was first to strike when it scored two runs in the second inning. Cooper Chandler hit a leadoff single and was driven home in the next at bat when Mitch Seeley lined a double to left field. Seeley also scored later in the inning on a sacrifice by Aiden Borgen.
That would be the last run Red Wing would score until the top of the seventh inning though. And by that point, the Wingers were facing an 8-2 deficit. Red Wing did have scoring opportunities prior to the seventh inning however. They left five runners in scoring position stranded and nine baserunners total.
To close the game out in the seventh inning, Reese Tripp scored on an RBI single by Drew Ball.
Pitching stats: Ball started the game on the mound and was charged with six earned runs on seven hits through 3 ⅔ innings. He struck out six and walked five batters. Evan Petersmeyer pitched the final 2 ⅓ innings, striking out and walking four batters. He gave up one earned run on one hit.
Batting stats: Seeley (2 H, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B), Tripp (2 H, 1 R, 1 2B), Ball (2 H, 1 2B), Borgen (1 H, 1 RBI), Chandler (1 H, 1 R), Deso Buck (1 H, 1 SB), Petersmeyer (1 H), Reid Hartmann (1 H)
Red Wing, 3-4, is next scheduled to host South St. Paul on Saturday. First pitch is at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.