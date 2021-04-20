Trying to prevent back-to-back losses for the first time this season, Red Wing traveled to Rochester Mayo on Tuesday for a Big Nine Conference matchup. Although the Spartans gave the Wingers everything they could handle for seven innings, Red Wing was first to claim the lead and never relinquished it in a 6-3 win.
Deso Buck crossed home plate first after getting on base with a leadoff single in the first inning. He would come around to score later in the frame. Mayo got a run back in the bottom of the second inning, but Red Wing responded with three more runs in the third.
Reese Tripp led the third inning off with a single, followed by a Drew Ball single to put two runners on with no outs. Evan Petersmeyer then hit a double to score Tripp, Aiden Borgen hit a one-out single to score Ball, and Mitch Seeley hit a sac fly to score Petersmeyer.
Red Wing’s 4-1 lead was tested though as Mayo scored runs in the bottom of the third and sixth innings to trim their deficit to 4-3. The Wingers put the game away in the seventh inning however, when Tripp and Aidan O’Brien both scored runs.
Cooper Chandler started the game on the mound for Red Wing and gave up two runs on four hits in 4 ⅔ innings. He struck out five, but walked seven batters. Petersmeyer pitched 1 ⅔ innings, striking out one and giving up one run on two hits. Ball earned the save after pitching one inning, and striking out and walking one batter.
Tripp and Petersmeyer led the Wingers at the plate, as both logged a three-hit game. Tripp hit three singles and scored two runs, while Petersmeyer hit one double to go with two singles for three RBI and one run scored.
As a team, Mayo totaled 14 baserunners but stranded 11. Of those 11 left on base, four were stranded on third and three on second.
Red Wing, 3-2, is next scheduled to host Owatonna on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.