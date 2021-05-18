Red Wing’s offense was completely shut down Tuesday night in Northfield as the Wingers were shut out 9-0. After opening the month with wins in three out of four games, Red Wing has now lost five straight.
In Tuesday’s loss to Northfield, the Wingers were held to just two base hits and left six base runners stranded. Of those six, only three were stranded in scoring position. Northfield’s starting pitcher Cole Stanchina was highly effective on the mound, striking out six batters over six innings.
Despite the low production at the plate, Red Wing’s work in the field gave the team a chance at victory all the way until the sixth inning. Northfield was up 4-0 through five innings but pounced on the Wingers’ relief pitching for five runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.
Pitching stats: Drew Ball (4 IP, 8 K, 3 BB, 5 H, 3 ER), Deso Buck (1 ⅔ IP, 1 K, 3 BB, 4 H, 5 ER), Will Hanisch (⅓ IP, 1 BB)
Batting stats: Mitch Seeley (1 H), Aiden Borgen (1 H), Ball (2 BB), Tyler Rodgers (1 BB)
Red Wing, 6-10, is next scheduled to host Mankato West on Thursday.
