In a makeup game due to Tuesday’s weather postponement, Red Wing found itself on the wrong side of shutout baseball as Winona won 4-0 on Thursday.
Red Wing not only couldn’t scratch across a run in seven innings of play, but Deso Buck was the only Winger to record a hit. Buck finished the game with two hits, both singles. The Wingers put only four runners on base, and only Cooper Chandler advanced beyond first base as he was left stranded on third in the seventh inning.
For their part on defense, Red Wing was fairly stout pitching and in the field. Of Winona’s four runs, three of them came in the first inning. During that opening frame, Winona’s first five batters flew out, singled, walked, walked and singled. The latter single drove in two runs. Then Eli Denisen hit a two-out single to score the third run of the inning before Chandler struck out his second batter of the game.
Over the course of the next five innings, Red Wing only allowed eight base runners on four hits and just one run.
Red Wing, 1-1, is scheduled to host Austin in a doubleheader today.
Game notes
Pitching — Chandler took the loss after starting the game and pitching five innings. He struck out five, walked four and gave up three runs on four hits. Reese Tripp pitched two innings and struck out two, walked one, and gave up one run on three hits.
Batting — Buck 2 H; Drew Ball 1 BB; Chandler 1 BB; Jorgen Ulvenes 1 BB.
