For the third time this season Red Wing was shut out at the plate. The difference this time was only a couple runs were scored by its opponent as Rochester John Marshall defeated the Wingers on Thursday, 2-0.
The game was a pitchers’ duel all the way through as neither starter allowed a run. The Rockets broke through in the top of the seventh inning, scoring their first run on a passed ball and a second run on a sac fly. The two starters combined for 19 strikeouts, while only allowing five hits.
Red Wing managed eight baserunners, but only two made it past first base. The best scoring opportunity the Wingers had came in the fourth inning when Drew Ball hit a leadoff single and was advanced to second on a sac bunt by Evan Petersmeyer. The next two batters struck out however, ending the threat.
Pitching stats: Ball (6 IP, 10 K, 3 BB, 3 H), Deso Buck (1 IP, 2 H)
Batting stats: Buck (1 H), Ball (1 H), Petersmeyer (1 BB), Aiden Borgen (1 BB), Christiaan Koehler (1 BB)
Red Wing, 6-7, is next scheduled to host Mankato East in a doubleheader Saturday.
