Red Wing broke its 31-inning scoreless drought Tuesday in a trip to Rochester Century but it couldn’t couple that with a win as the Wingers fell 2-1.
The low score was indicative of the pitching performances by the five different pitchers to take the mound. The two teams combined for only five base hits, while 16 total batters were struck out. Century was able to better navigate the shutdown pitching as it struck for one run in the fourth and sixth innings to take a 2-0 lead into the seventh.
With their backs against the wall, facing not only their fourth consecutive shutout loss but also the risk of failing to record a hit, the Wingers fought back to score one run. It began with a leadoff double by Reid Hartmann, who then scored on an error that put Christiaan Koehler on base. A wild pitch by Century put runners at second and third with two outs for Red Wing but both were left stranded after a Cooper Chandler lineout.
Pitching stats: Drew Ball (3 ⅔ IP, 7 K, 2 BB, 2 H, 1 ER), Deso Buck (1 ⅔ IP, 1 K, 2 H, 1 ER), Aidan O’Brien (⅔ IP, 1 K)
Batting stats: Hartmann (1 2B, 1 R), Ball (2 BB), Tyler Rodgers (2 BB), Evan Petersmeyer (1 BB)
Red Wing ends the regular season with a 6-13 record. Next up is the Section 1AAA playoffs.
