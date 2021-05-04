ELLSWORTH — An early lead wasn’t enough to hold off Prescott on Tuesday as a seventh-inning run broke the tie and the Cardinals defeated Ellsworth, 5-4, at their home ballpark.
Ellsworth was in search of its first victory of the season after a tie and loss to open its schedule. The Panthers looked primed to get that elusive first win after a strong two innings to start the game had them ahead 3-0.
After two quick outs to begin the first inning, Ellsworth rallied with two outs, starting with a single by Ian Matzek. Tanner Pechacek singled in the next at bat to score Matzek after he stole second base to get in scoring position. Pechacek proceeded to steal second base and advance to third on a wild pitch that awarded Landon Edgar first base. An error allowed Pechacek to score before Edgar was called out at home while trying to score on the same error.
The Panthers were back to their two-out magic in the second inning with an RBI single by Urban Broadway to score Jack Voelker, but runners were left on second and third to end the inning.
Broadway was highly effective on the mound for the first three innings, allowing just two hits but mistakes began to pop up in the fourth inning.
The inning began with a hit batter, followed by two singles to load the bases for Prescott with no outs. A lineout kept the runners at bay and gave the Panthers a chance at getting out of the jam with no harm, but another hit batter brought in the first run for the Cardinals. In the very next at bat, a triple cleared the bases and suddenly Ellsworth was down 4-3.
The Panthers mounted a response in the bottom of the fourth inning but again runners were left stranded on second and third base for the second time and Prescott remained ahead.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth that Ellsworth tied the game, and it took a Prescott error to do so. Voelker lined a double to right-center and advanced to third on a Maverick Turner single. With runners at the corners, a Prescott error allowed Voelker to score but only one run would come across in the inning.
Prescott then proceeded to lead off the seventh inning with three consecutive singles which scored one run to close out the game.
Pitching stats: Broadway (7 IP, 7 K, 1 BB, 9 H, 5 ER)
Batting stats: Broadway (2 H, 1 RBI), Voelker (3 H, 2 R, 1 2B), Anthony Madsen (1 H), Matzek (1 H, 1 R), Pechacek (1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI), Edgar (1 BB), Turner (2 H), Kaeden Graff (1 H)
Ellsworth, 0-2-1, is next scheduled to travel to St. Croix Central on Friday.
Lake City wins back-to-back games
Lake City returned home Tuesday for the second leg of back-to-back games, as St. Charles visited. The host Tigers kept its momentum going after a win one day earlier with a 12-8 defeat of the Saints.
Much of Lake City’s production came in the first inning as they put seven runs down to take a 7-2 lead early. St. Charles fought back to trim the deficit down to two in the second inning, five more Lake City runs in the middle innings put the Saints down 12-5 entering the seventh inning.
St. Charles did score three runs in the seventh, but Lake City held on for the victory.
Pitching stats: Johan Zorn (1 ⅔ IP, 2 K, 4 BB, 4 H), Owen Meyers (3 ⅓ IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 4 H), Ben Nutt (2 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 3 H, 3 ER)
Batting stats: Zorn (2 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R), Nutt (1 H, 1 RBI, 1 R), Justin Wohlers (2 H, 2 R, 1 2B), Max Balow (2 R, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1 BB), Riley Forbes (2 H, 2 RBI, 1 2B), Dylan Rumley (2 H, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 BB), Jon Harvey (2 R, 1 H), Meyers (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Zach Dather (1 H, 1 BB), Chrisjon Mahn (1 R)
Lake City, 6-6, is next scheduled to travel to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Saturday.
