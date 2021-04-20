A two-out rally by Randolph in the third inning provided all the runs it needed to defeat Goodhue on Tuesday as the Rockets shut the Wildcats out, 5-0.
After retiring eight consecutive batters to start the game, Goodhue starting pitcher Logan Vogel issued a two-out walk in the top of the third inning to give Randolph its first baserunner. Following the walk, three consecutive singles were hit resulting in two runs.
The score remained 2-0 until the sixth inning when a pair of singles and an error resulted in another Randolph run. The Rockets closed out the game in the seventh inning with two more runs after an error, stolen base and pair of wild pitches.
Randolph starting pitcher Nathan Weckop nearly pitched a no-hitter until Kade Altendorf broke up the bid with a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Weckop finished the game with 11 strikeouts and three walks, giving up just the one hit.
Vogel was very effective as well although he took the loss. He struck out seven and walked two batters in 6 ⅔ innings. He surrendered two earned runs on six hits. Adam Poncelet came in to close out the game, getting the final out after walking the first batter he faced.
Goodhue, 0-2, is next scheduled to travel to Rochester Lourdes on Thursday.
