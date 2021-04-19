Four runs in two innings put Zumbrota-Mazeppa in deep enough of a hole that it couldn’t recover as it lost 5-2 on Monday in Stewartville. The host Tigers were efficient on the basepaths as only 10 batters came up to the plate in the first two innings, and only four hits were recorded, yet four runs were scored.
Ethan Kovars started the game for Z-M on the mound but ran into trouble when he gave up a two-out double that scored two runners in the top of the first inning. In the next inning, he did everything he needed to do on the mound, but an error proved costly and Stewartville was up 4-0 after two innings.
The Cougars got one of the runs back in the third inning after Tyson Liffrig led off with a single. He later came around to score when Peter Meyer hit a single two batters later. Liffrig scored the second Z-M run in the fifth inning with his team facing a 5-1 deficit. Similar to two innings prior, he reached base as the leadoff runner, but this time he was aided by a Stewartville error.
Kovars pitched four innings and struck out three, while walking one. He also gave up five runs on four hits. Meyer pitched the final two innings.
At the plate, Liffrig was the lone Z-M batter to record a multi-hit game as he finished with two singles. Meyer and Drew Chistopherson had one hit apiece as well.
Z-M, 2-2, is next scheduled to host Byron on Thursday.
