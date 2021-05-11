Stuck with a tie in the first matchup between Ellsworth and Somerset, Tuesday’s game appeared to be headed in a similar direction until late runs changed the course of the game. Ellsworth was right in the thick of things until the very end and actually outhit Somerset, 7-6, but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers lost 4-1.
Somerset put up a run in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead, but the score would remain that way until the sixth inning when Somerset scored another run. Ellsworth finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth when Jack Voelker hit a leadoff single and later came around to score on a Tanner Pechacek RBI single.
Trailing by one run entering the seventh inning, the game was still well within reach for the Panthers but Somerset scored two more runs in the top of the seventh and shut Ellsworth out in the bottom of the inning.
Pitching stats: Urban Broadway (5 IP, 7 K, 3 H, 1 ER), Ian Matzek (2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 3 H)
Batting stats: Voelker (1 H, 1 R, 1 SB), Anthony Madsen (2 H, 1 SB), Matzek (1 H), Pechacek (1 H, 1 RBI), Carter Pierce (1 H, 1 SB), Beckett Catron (1 H), Kaeden Graff (1 BB, 1 SB)
Ellsworth, 1-3-1, is next scheduled to travel to Osceola on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.