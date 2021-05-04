For the first time this season, Red Wing entered a rematch trying to avoid being on the losing end of a series sweep. In previous rematches with a common opponent, Red Wing had won the first game looking to win the second as well.
On Tuesday however, it was Winona eyeing a second win. Much like the previous two season series though, this one ended up split as the Wingers won 9-1.
Drew Ball worked an absolute masterpiece from the mound as he pitched all seven innings, never going deeper than five batters an inning. By the end of the game he racked up nine strikeouts while allowing just two hits.
Ball was no slouch at the plate either as he plated two runs on three hits.
Red Wing carried a 4-0 lead into the fifth inning when Cooper Chandler broke the game wide open with a two-out bases-loaded double that cleared the bases. The Wingers scored two more runs later in the inning before Winona scratched across one run in the sixth inning to avoid the shutout.
Pitching stats: Ball (7 IP, 9 K, 3 BB, 2 H, 0 ER)
Batting stats: Chandler (3 H, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 2B); Deso Buck (2 RBI, 1 H, 1 R); Ball (3 H, 2 RBI, 1 2B); Jorgen Ulvenes (2 R, 1 H, 1 2B); Reid Hartmann (1 R); Tyler Rodgers (2 R, 1 H, 1 2B); Christiaan Koehler (1 R)
Red Wing, 5-4, is next scheduled to travel to Faribault for a doubleheader on Thursday.
