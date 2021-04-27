Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Pine Island took very different paths to the end of Tuesday's conference game. The Cougars scored at least one run in all but one of the seven innings played, whereas Pine Island loaded up all of its scoring in just two innings, in what ended up being a 9-7 win for Z-M.
Pine Island jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Z-M took a swing of the bat but the deficit didn’t scare off the Cougars. Mitchell Meyer, Peter Meyer and Willie Holm all scored first-inning runs to trim the gap to 4-3. By the end of the second inning, Z-M was already in the lead with a 5-4 advantage. Another pair of runs in the third and fourth innings put the Cougars up 7-4 and needing only six outs to end the game.
Pine Island wasn’t about to go out quietly though as it scored the tying run in the top of the sixth after a three-run inning. A pair of walks to open the bottom of the sixth inning put Caden Mercer and Jake Merkens on base for the Cougars, however. Both later came around to score to put Z-M up 9-7.
Z-M, 4-3, is next scheduled to travel to Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday.
Pitching stats: Kaleb Stensland started the game on the mound for Z-M and pitched five innings. He surrendered four runs on five hits. He struck out six batters and walked three. Peter Meyer pitched the final two innings and gave up three runs on six hits. He struck out two and walked none.
Batting stats: Mitchell Meyer (2 R, 1 H, 1 RBI), Peter Meyer (2 R, 2 H), Holm (1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB), Stensland (2 RBI, 1 H, 1 SB), Mercer (3 BB, 2 R, 1 H), Merkens (3 H, 1 R, 1 SB), Preston (1 H, 1 R), Tyson Liffrig (1 H, 1 RBI)
Ellsworth opens season with a tie
The baseball season opened in anti-climatic fashion for Ellsworth as rain and the loss of daylight led to a five-inning tie between the Panthers and Somerset on Tuesday.
Somerset opened the game with a two-run first inning before Ellsworth claimed its first lead in the third inning with three runs in the top of the frame. After stranding five runners in the first two innings, five walks and two singles in seven consecutive at bats put Ellsworth up 3-2 through three innings.
Somerset tied the game after a pair of two-out singles in the fourth inning scored the lead runner. Ellsworth once again had a response though as it effectively ran the base paths for two runs despite only one hit and walk in the top of the fifth inning.
A pair of doubles by Somerset in the bottom of the inning allowed the Spartans to tie the score 5-5 before the game was called off.
Ellsworth, 0-0-1, returns to action Friday with a trip to New Richmond.
Pitching stats: Urban Broadway pitched all five innings for Ellsworth, allowing five runs on seven hits. He struck out 10 batters and walked four.
Batting stats: Broadway (2 BB), Jack Voelker (1 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Anthony Madsen (1 H), Tanner Pechacek (3 BB, 1 R), Kaeden Graf (2 BB, 1 R), Carter Pierce (1 R, 1 BB), Hunter Herem (1 RBI, 1 BB), Landon Edgar (2 H, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB), Maverick Turner (2 H)
