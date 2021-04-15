Zumbrota-Mazeppa gave up double-digit runs the last time out, but that memory was quickly erased as it scored 13 runs of its own Thursday against Goodhue in the Wildcats first game of the season. The 13-1 win for the Cougars was completed in just five innings under the 10-run rule.
Z-M got to work quickly as Mitchell Meyer, Peter Meyer and Willie Holm all scored runs in the first inning. Mitchell Meyer led off by reaching base on an error, while Peter Meyer hit a single in the next at bat. Willie Holm hit a triple to score both and then scored during the next at bat when Kaleb Stensland hit a single. In the second inning, the same trio scored a run once again, aided by a series of errors.
After two innings of play Z-M was up 6-0 and all six of Goodhue’s batters to come up to the plate had struck out. The Wildcats got their first base runners of the game in the third inning but Kelby Heitman and Ethan Matthees were left stranded on the corners.
Z-M added five more runs in the fourth inning as Peter Meyer, Holm, Stensland, Ethan Kovars and Jake Mehrkens all came around to score. During the inning, the Cougars drew one walk, hit three singles and reached base due to two Goodhue errors.
Will Opsahl came around to score Goodhue’s first run of the game in the fifth inning, but it was too little, too late as Z-M added two more runs in the bottom of the inning to close out the game.
Ethan Breuer pitched 3 1/3 innings for Goodhue, giving up six earned runs on nine hits. He also struck out two and walked one. Opsahl pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and giving up two earned runs on five hits.
Z-M, 2-1, is next scheduled to travel to Stewartville on Monday.
Goodhue, 0-1, is next scheduled to host Randolph on Tuesday.
Game notes
Pitching — Kovars started the game on the mound and earned the win for Z-M, as he struck out eight batters through four innings. He also walked one and gave up one hit. Tanner Gates pitched the final inning for the Cougars, walking three and surrendering one run.
Batting — Mitchell Meyer 3 R, 1 H; Peter Meyer 4 R, 2 H; Holm 3 R, 2 H, 4 RBI, 1 3B; Mehrkens 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 H; Stensland 1 H, 1 RBI.
Errors derail Lake City in loss to K-W
Leading 2-1 midway through the game, Lake City was unable to hold off Kenyon-Wanamingo as the Tigers committed six errors in the 7-3 home loss Thursday.
After the first inning, in which the Knights took a 1-0 lead, the next two innings were uneventful. Twelve of the next 13 batters to come up to the plate in the second and third innings were put out. It wasn’t until the fourth inning that Lake City finally broke through for a pair of runs. The first came on a double hit by Justin Wohlers that scored Owen Meyers. The second run was scored by Wohlers after Ben Nutt reached base on an error.
The runs tied the game 2-2, but it wouldn’t last as K-W put up four runs in the top of the fifth. The inning began with Gavin Sommer of the Knights reaching first due to an error. Then two consecutive singles brought Sommer home and two consecutive errors scored two runs and kept the inning alive. After getting the second out, Paul Kortsch laced a single to left field and K-W was suddenly up 6-2.
Over the next two innings, Lake City only had two base runners — one drew a walk and the other was hit by a pitch. The Tigers scored one run in the bottom of the seventh, but the rally wasn’t enough as Lake City ended the game with a four-run deficit.
Lake City, 2-2, travels to Cotter on Friday and then plays at Pine Island on Monday.
Game notes
Pitching — Max Balow started the game for Lake City and pitched four innings. He struck out five, walked three, and gave up two runs on five hits. Meyers pitched the final three innings and walked one, and gave up five runs on six hits. Only one run was earned.
Batting — Wohlers 2 H, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B; Riley Forbes 1 H, 1 R; Meyers 2 BB, 1 R; Dylan Rumley 1 H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.