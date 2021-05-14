Back from a two-week quarantine, Zumbrota-Mazeppa returned to action exactly the way it hoped — with a 13-3 victory over Goodhue on Friday. The Cougars’ 10-run lead was completed in the fifth inning to end the game early after scoring in all but one inning.
Goodhue was the first to put a run up on the leaderboard but the Wildcats could only muster one run in each of the three innings it scored. Meanwhile, the Cougars scored just one run in the first inning but exploded for seven in the second inning to build a lead Goodhue couldn’t recover from.
Up 10-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Z-M needed three runs to end the game and accomplished just that. The 13 runs for Z-M tied a season high, which coincidentally last happened against Goodhue on April 15.
Pitching stats: Z-M — Kaleb Stensland (3 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 4 H), Peter Meyer (2 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 1 ER); Goodhue — Logan Vogel (3 ⅔ IP, 7 K, 1 BB, 10 H, 6 ER), Kam Zetah (⅓ IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB)
Batting stats: Z-M — Mitchell Meyer (1 RBI, 1 R), Peter Meyer (3 H, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 3B, 1 SB), Willie Holm (2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB), Stensland (2 H, 1 RBI, 1 R), Ethan Kovars (2 RBI, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB), Jake Mehrkens (2 H, 2 R), Caden Mercer (1 R), Blake Lochner (1 RBI), Connor Preston (3 H, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 2B), Tanner Gates (2 RBI, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB); Goodhue — Ethan Matthees (1 H, 1 R, 1 2B), Logan Ferguson (2 H, 1 R), Ryley Christianson (2 H, 1 RBI), Vogel (2 H), Zetah (1 R, BB, 1 SB), John Collins (1 BB), Kelby Heitman (1 RBI)
Goodhue, 2-9, is back in action Monday with a trip to Kasson-Mantorville, while Z-M, 6-3, next hosts Lourdes on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.