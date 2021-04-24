A big fourth-inning provided all the runs Zumbrota-Mazeppa needed to get its first win in a week as it defeated Chatfield 8-3 on Friday.
Z-M was first to score as Willie Holm smashed a two-run home run that brought Mitchell Meyer home after his leadoff walk. The Cougars had the bases loaded after the Holm home run, but stranded all three, limiting them to a 2-0 lead through one inning.
Chatfield responded with three runs of its own in the second inning but the lead wouldn’t hold as Z-M put up four runs in the fourth inning, giving them the lead for good. In the bottom of the fourth, Ethan Kovars, Tanner Gates, Peter Meyer and Connor Preston all scored runs for the Cougars.
Gates earned the start on the for Z-M, striking out and walking three batters in 2 ⅓ innings. He surrendered three runs on three hits. Jake Merkens pitched 1 ⅓ innings, striking out one, walking two and giving up one hit. Kovars closed out the game and earned the win after pitching 3 ⅓ innings. He struck out two and gave up one hit.
At the plate, Kovars paced the Cougars with a 2-for-3 day, both hits were doubles. Holm and Peter Meyer led the team with two RBI apiece and Gates finished with a team-high two walks.
Z-M, 3-3, is next scheduled to host Pine Island on Tuesday.
