ZUMBROTA — Playing in just their second game back from a two-week quarantine, Zumbrota-Mazeppa was tasked with undefeated Rochester Lourdes. The Eagles lived up to the billing by building an early lead so they could coast to a 16-7 victory.
Ethan Kovars is too late to apply the tag at home plate, allowing a Lourdes run to score. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Ethan Kovars is too late to apply the tag at home plate, allowing a Lourdes run to score. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
The ball gets thrown just away from the outstretched glove of Peter Meyer allowing the Lourdes baserunner to steal second base. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Mitchell Meyer swings at a pitch during a game against Rochester Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School on May 18, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Caden Mercer throws a pitch during a game against Rochester Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School on May 18, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Peter Meyer rounds third base en route to scoring a run during a game against Rochester Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School on May 18, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Jake Mehrkens looks in a throw to first base for an out during a game against Rochester Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School on May 18, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Peter Meyer scooped up a ground ball and readies to throw to first base during a game against Rochester Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School on May 18, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Ethan Kovars winds up for a pitch during a game against Rochester Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School on May 18, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Connor Preston scoops up a ground ball during a game against Rochester Lourdes at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School on May 18, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Lourdes racked up the runs early, racing out to a 10-3 lead through the top of the fifth inning. Z-M made things interesting in the final innings however after scoring four runs to tighten the score up to 10-7. In the end those four runs were just false hope though as the Eagles pounded in six more runs to complete the victory.
Z-M, 6-4, is next scheduled to travel to Cannon Falls on Thursday.
Ellsworth drops season series with Prescott
With the first matchup decided by one run, the second game between Ellsworth and Prescott figured to be much of the same. However, Tuesday’s rematch was not particularly close in the end as Prescott ran away with a 9-2 victory.
Ellsworth was the first team to mark the scoreboard with two runs in the first inning. Two one-out walks put runners at first and second for Tanner Pechacek, who proceeded to smack a double to score Anthony Madsen. Two at bats later, Carter Pierce hit a two-out single to score Ian Matzek.
From there, it was all downhill for the Panthers as Prescott scored nine unanswered runs to close out the game.
Ellsworth, 2-6, is next scheduled to host Baldwin-Woodville on Friday.
Lake City can’t end losing streak
Lake City extended its current losing streak to four games Tuesday after a 10-3 loss to Stewartville. Lake City racked up eight errors in the game while only recording three base hits.
Stewartville was methodical in its win, scoring runs in all but two innings. It all started in the second inning and by the time Lake City came up to bat in the fourth, they were already down 8-0. Lake City scored one run in the fourth and two more in the seventh inning, but it was too little, too late as Stewartville was already up big.
