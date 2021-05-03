Justin Wohlers put on a show from the pitching mound as he struck out 18 of the 25 batters he faced in Lake City’s 10-2 win over Goodhue on Monday.
Prior to the game, Lake City had lost five of its previous seven games, while Goodhue was riding a five-game losing streak. Despite the eight-run margin of victory, Goodhue kept the game within three runs through the first five innings before Lake City added five runs in the final two innings to put the game out of reach.
1 of 10
A pickoff attempt is made on Lake City's Zach Dather during a game in Goodhue on May 3, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Although the offensive output by Lake City was its best since April 12, it was the pitching performance that stole the spotlight. Wohlers pitched all seven innings for Lake City and gave up just two hits and two unearned runs in that span. The most impressive part of his day though was his strikeout-to-walk ratio. To go with his 18 strikeouts, he walked only one batter.
Wohlers’ dominant outing allowed Lake City to get out to a 5-0 lead before Goodhue responded with its first runs of the game in the fifth inning. Down 5-2 with two innings remaining, the Wildcats surrendered five more runs to close the game out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.