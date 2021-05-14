Lake City traveled to Kenyon-Wanamingo looking for revenge on a loss dating back a month. The Knights got the better of the Tigers once again however, winning 11-8 on Thursday.
The loss was the second straight for Lake City and marked the first time in a decade that the Tigers lost both games to the Knights in a season.
Big innings have been a season-long issue for Lake City and it reared its head again against K-W in the second inning when the Knights scored eight runs to take a 9-0 lead. Lake City responded with one run in the third inning but were staring at a 9-1 deficit heading into the fifth inning and at risk of being 10-runned. The Tigers held firm and scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings to put the game within reach once again. K-W couldn’t be held off the scoreboard entirely though and managed to stay ahead the rest of the way.
Pitching stats: Justin Wohlers (1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER), Johan Zorn (1 ⅔ IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 11 H, 9 ER)
Batting stats: Jon Harvey (2 H, 2 R), Riley Forbes (2 H, 1 RBI), Zach Dather (2 R, 1 RBI, 1 H), Zorn (2 H, 1 RBI), Wohlers (1 H, 1 R, 1 2B), Chrisjon Mahn (2 R, 1 H)
Lake City, 6-8, is next scheduled to host Byron on Monday.
Scoring woes continue for Ellsworth
Ellsworth continues to rack up a decent amount of base hits, but turning those into runs has been a problem as the Panthers lost their fourth game this season Thursday. The 7-1 loss to Osceola marked the third loss in which the Panthers failed to score more than one run.
In their two wins, Ellsworth scored eight runs apiece. The bats have for the most part been there, but stringing together hits has been a challenge.
Against Osceola, errors were also an issue as the Panthers racked up three, giving them six in their past two games combined. Despite the errors, it was the bottom of the third inning that did the Panthers in as Osceola led off with back-to-back doubles, then followed with a walk and single.
Ellsworth’s only run came in the top of the third inning as Tanner Pechacek drove in Kaeden Graff with a two-out single.
Pitching stats: Beckett Catron (3 ⅓ IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 11 H, 7 ER), Graff (2 ⅔ IP, 1 H, 1 BB)
Batting stats: Matzek (3 H), Pechacek (2 H, 1 RBI), Landon Edgar (2 H), Graff (1 R, 1 BB), Anthony Madsen (1 H), Chase Snyder (1 H)
Ellsworth, 2-4, is next scheduled to host Amery on Monday.
