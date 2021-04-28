Every time Lake City scored a run in the top of an inning Pine Island had an answer, as the host Panthers defeated their HVL opponent 5-3 on Wednesday.
Lake City opened the game with two runs in the top of the first inning before Pine Island did one better and scored three runs in the bottom half of the frame. The Panthers maintained a 3-2 lead through four innings until Lake City tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth. Once again Pine Island one-upped the Tigers in the bottom half of the inning as the Panthers scored two runs to stake a 5-3 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Pitching stats: Justin Wohlers started the game on the mound for Lake City and gave up five runs on six hits through five innings. He struck out seven and walked one batter. Owen Meyers pitched the final inning giving up no runs or hits.
Batting stats: Wohlers (2 H, 1 2B), Dylan Rumley (3 RBI, 2 H), Ben Nutt (2 H)
Stewartville goes for 15 against Goodhue
Goodhue looked to get its second conference win Wednesday when it hosted fellow HVL opponent Stewartville, but lost in a 15-1 blowout.
Stewartville opened the scoring with three runs in the second inning and added another two in the fourth inning to stake a 5-0 lead midway through the game. The Tigers increased their lead to 7-0 in the top of the sixth before Goodhue finally got on the board in the bottom half of the inning. Ethan Matthees scored the lone Wildcat run in the sixth inning to make it 7-1 before Stewartville exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning to put the game well out of reach.
Pitching stats: Logan Vogel started the game for Goodhue and gave up one earned run on nine hits through 5 ⅔ innings. He struck out six and walked three. John Collins and Ryley Christianson closed out the remaining 1 ⅓ innings. Collins walked four, gave up two hits and surrendered six runs in ⅓ inning, while Christianson pitched one inning and gave up two runs on two hits. He also struck out and walked one batter.
Batting stats: Matthees (2 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Christianson (1 H)
