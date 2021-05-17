Ellsworth couldn’t wake up its bats Monday against Amery as the Panthers were held to just three hits in a 6-1 loss. The defeat was the third straight for Ellsworth, all of which ended with just one run scored as a result.
Despite Ellsworth’s ineffectiveness at the plate, the game was tied 1-1 through three innings. It wasn’t until the fourth and fifth innings that Amery began to pull away as it scored a combined three runs in that span.
Pitching stats: Urban Broadway (6 IP, 6 K, 3 BB, 13 H, 4 ER), Carter Pierce (1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 2 ER)
Batting stats: Jack Voelker (1 R, 1 SB), Ian Matzek (1 RBI, 1 SB), Tanner Pechacek (1 H, 1 SB), Chase Snyder (2 H, 1 SB)
Ellsworth, 2-5, is next scheduled to travel to Prescott on Tuesday. The Panthers lost the previous matchup, 5-4.
Goodhue blanked by Kasson-Mantorville
Goodhue found itself in another pitchers’ duel — the second game in five days that ended with three or fewer combined runs. Neither the Wildcats or Kasson-Mantorville was able to amount much of an offensive threat during Monday’s game as the combined total between the two was seven hits. The KoMets were able to come out on top in the end however, winning 3-0.
Goodhue surrendered runs in the first and second innings, while allowing one run to come across later in the fourth inning. The Wildcats did lead in one category, although it wasn’t one it hoped — errors. Goodhue committed three compared to one from its opponent.
Pitching stats: Ryley Christianson (6 IP, 7 K, 1 BB, 4 H, 1 ER)
Batting stats: Logan Ferguson (1 BB), Logan Vogel (1 H), Kade Altendorf (2 H, 1 BB), Ethan Matthees (1 SB)
Goodhue, 2-10, is next scheduled to host Pine Island on Thursday.
Lake City loses third straight
It’s been a season of streaks for Lake City. In just 15 games the team has endured a combined five winning and losing streaks. The latest being a stretch of three losses after Monday’s 5-1 defeat at the hands of Byron.
The Bears jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings and increased it to five runs in the sixth inning. Lake City got one run back in the bottom of the sixth, but that was all it could muster.
Pitching stats: Justin Wohlers (4 IP, 1 K, 3 BB, 2 H, 2 ER), Owen Meyers (3 IP, 2 BB, 3 H, 2 ER)
Batting stats: Johan Zorn (1 BB), Wohlers (2 BB, 1 R), Dylan Rumley (1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Jon Harvey (3 H), Zach Dather (1 H, 1 BB)
Lake City, 6-9, is next scheduled to host Stewartville on Tuesday.
