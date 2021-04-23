Lake City hit the road Thursday to face Kasson-Mantorville in their first game in nearly a week. The time off didn’t help end the current losing streak for the Tigers though as they lost their third straight game.
Although Lake City lost to the KoMets 12-6, almost all of K-M’s scoring happened in the third inning when it scored nine runs. Wipe away that half inning and the Tigers are hanging right there with them.
Lake City was actually the more consistent team offensively as it scored runs in four separate innings, whereas K-M loaded up on three innings to do the bulk of its damage. The Tigers were comparable in base hits as well as they finished with eight compared to K-M’s 10.
Half of Lake City’s hits could be attributed to Ben Nutt though, who had a massive day at the plate. Nutt went 4-of-5 with a solo home run, one stolen base and two total runs scored. Justin Wohlers also had a good day at the plate, going 2-of-5 with two doubles, two runs and one RBI. Max Balow and Johan Zorn had the two other base hits for Lake City. Balow logged one RBI, while Zorn scored a run.
Balow and Zorn were also the two pitchers for Lake City. Balow pitched 2 ⅔ innings and struck out one while walking four. He gave up seven runs on four hits. Zorn pitched 2 ⅔ innings as well and struck out three while walking two. He surrendered two runs on two hits.
Lake City, 2-4, is next scheduled to host Triton in a double header Saturday.
Z-M falls behind early, can't recover
By the time the Zumbrota-Mazeppa baseball team scored its first run, Byron had already built a 4-0 lead. That early lead proved to be a sign of what was to come as the Bears continued to build its lead until it claimed an 8-4 victory over the Cougars on Thursday.
Z-M’s first run of the game came via Drew Christopherson, who reached base on an error in the fifth inning. One inning later, Mitchell Meyer hit a leadoff double and came around to score two batters later when Willie Holm drove him in.
Jake Mehrkens and Tanner Gates scored the third and fourth runs, respectively for Z-M in the seventh inning, but it was too little too late as Byron scored four more runs in the top half of that inning.
Individually at the plate, Meyer and Holm led the Cougars with two hits each.
Z-M, 2-3, hosts Chatfield on Friday and then hosts Pine Island on Tuesday.
