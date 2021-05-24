Goodhue has struggled to score runs all season long. In the 13 games prior to Monday’s win over Lake City, the Wildcats’ previous high-run mark was six. Aside from those two games, Goodhue never went over three runs — seven games ended with one or fewer runs. All that run-scoring frustration was alleviated with an 8-4 win over Lake City, however.
The bulk of Goodhue’s scoring came in the third inning when it put up six runs to take its first lead of the game. Lake City struck back in the bottom of the frame but still found itself down 6-3. The Wildcats then added two more runs in the fifth to go up 8-3, before the Tigers’ rally fell short in the seventh inning as they could only get back one run.
Pitching stats: Goodhue — Logan Vogel (5 ⅔ IP, 7 K, 3 BB, 3 H), Ethan Matthees (1 ⅓ IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 1 H); Lake City — Jonathan Harvey (2 ⅔ IP, 4 H, 2 BB), Owen Meyers (2 IP, 1 K, 3 BB, 3 H), Max Balow (2 ⅓ IP, 1 K, 4 BB)
Batting stats: Goodhue — Ryley Christianson (1 H, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 2B), Logan Ferguson (1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Matthees (1 RBI), Vogel (1 H, 1 RBI, 1 R), Kade Altendorf (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Adam Poncelet (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB), John Collins (3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI), Kelby Heitman (2 BB, 1 R); Lake City — Johan Zorn (1 H, 1 R, 2 SB), Zach Dathers (2 BB, 2 SB), Justin Wohlers (1 R, 1 SB), Ben Nutt (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Harvey (1 H, 1 SB), Meyers (1 R, 1 BB), Crisjohn Mahn (1 H, 1 BB, 1 SB)
Goodhue, 3-11, is back in action Tuesday as it hosts Cotter, while Lake City, 6-11, next plays Friday at Stewartville.
Cougars shut out Cobras
Zumbrota-Mazeppa put a stop to a two-game skid in convincing fashion Monday, as the Cougars shut down Triton 5-0. The win was the first 10 days for Z-M and improved their record to 2-2 since coming back from a 14-day midseason quarantine.
The score was 0-0 through the first two innings but Z-M broke the scoreless tie in the third inning with two runs scored by Mitchell and Peter Meyer. The Cougars maintained a 2-0 lead for the next two innings until Jake Mehrkens broke through for a run in the sixth inning to increase Z-M’s lead to 3-0. The Cougars added to more runs in the seventh inning for good measure, but could have put more on the board as they left the bases loaded when the third out was recorded.
In total, Triton managed just three hits while Z-M had eight. Neither team committed an error.
Pitching stats: Preston Ohm (7 IP, 11 K, 2 B, 3 H)
Batting stats: Mitchell Meyer (1 H, 1 R), Peter Meyer (2 H, 2 R, 1 BB), Willie Holm (1 R, 3 BB), Kaleb Stensland (2 H, 3 RBI, 1 BB), Tyson Liffrig (1 RBI), Mehrkens (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB), Ethan Kovars (2 H), Ohm (1 RBI)
Z-M, 7-5, is next scheduled to travel to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday for a doubleheader.
