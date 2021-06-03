After a big upset win to open the Section 1AA playoffs, Goodhue was grounded for double-digit runs in the next game against No. 2 seed Pine Island. The Wildcats were defeated handily in five innings, 10-0.
Pine Island scored in all but the second inning, building a nine-run lead through four innings before scoring the 10th in the fifth inning to end the game prematurely.
Pitching stats: Ryley Christianson (3 ⅓ IP, 3 K, 3 BB, 9 H, 7 ER)
Batting stats: Kade Altendorf (1 H), Adam Poncelet (1 H)
Next up for Goodhue, 4-15, is an elimination game against Triton on Saturday. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in Pine Island. Should Goodhue win that game, they’d face either Pine Island again or No. 1 seed Lourdes at 3 p.m. the same day.
Osceola fends off late rally
Ellsworth nearly pulled off a last-inning rally against Osceola on Thursday night but the Panthers wound up just short of where they needed to be and lost the game 6-5.
Osceola went to work right away, building a 6-2 lead through 1 ½ innings. Ellsworth’s two runs in the bottom of the first came on back-to-back singles by Chase Snyder and Ian Matzek. Walks and errors once again hurt the Panthers as five of Osceola’s six runs were put on base initially by a walk or error.
Ellsworth attempted to make up for it though in the bottom of the seventh as Jack Voelker hit an RBI single to score the first run. Then in the next at bat, Anthony Madsen hit a two-run homer to trim the deficit to one. A single and a walk put a runner in scoring position but Osceola recorded the third out to end the game.
Pitching stats: Landon Edgar (4 ⅔ IP, 3 K, 5 BB, 4 H), Carter Pierce (2 ⅓ IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 1 H)
Batting stats: Voelker (2 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Madsen (1 HR, 2 RBI), Tanner Pechacek (1 H, 1 R), Matzek (1 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Snyder (2 H, 1 RBI), Pierce (1 BB), Kaeden Graff (2 BB, 1 H, 1 R), Urban Broadway (1 H)
Ellsworth, 3-9, traveled to Amery on Friday before they next host New Richmond on Saturday.
Wolves drop doubleheader
E/PC came in on the wrong side of both games of a doubleheader Wednesday with Mondovi. The Wolves lost the first game 7-2 and followed that up with a 5-3 loss in the nightcap.
In the opener, Mondovi jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one inning thanks in large part to four walks and two E/PC errors. The Buffaloes added to their lead two innings later to go up 7-0, before the Wolves finally broke through for a pair of runs in the fourth. It was too little, too late though as both teams were held scoreless the rest of the way.
In the nightcap, Mondovi was once again the first team to light up the scoreboard. The Buffaloes put one run up in each of the first and third innings, followed by three more in the fourth to go up 5-0 before E/PC scored. The Wolves finally got their offense moving in the bottom of the fourth with one run, and added two more in the fifth, but the rally was stopped two runs short.
Pitching stats: Basil Gilles (5 ⅔ IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 6 H, 4 ER), Zack Hartung (3 ⅓ IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 8 BB)
Batting stats: Eli Gansluckner (1 H, 2 R), Gilles (1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB), Paul Schwebach (1 BB), Hartung (2 H, 2 RBI, 1 BB), Jarrod Pelzel (1 RBI, 1 BB), Dayne Whipple (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB), Tyler Bauer (1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB), Patrick Tiffany (1 H, 1 SB)
E/PC, 2-10, traveled to Durand on Friday before their next scheduled game, hosting Spring Valley on Monday.
