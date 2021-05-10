After a close loss in their last outing, Goodhue finally broke through the win barrier for the first time in three weeks with a 6-3 victory over Dover-Eyota on Monday.
Neither team was able to score until the midway point when Dover-Eyota scored one run in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Wildcats responded with three unanswered runs of their own — one in the fifth inning and two in the sixth — to take a 3-1 lead. That lead was short lived as the Eagles evened the score in the bottom of the sixth, but Goodhue had an answer once again and ran across three runs in the seventh inning to win the game.
Pitching stats: Ryley Christianson (7 IP, 5 K, 9 H, 1 ER)
Batting stats: Ethan Matthees (1 R), Logan Ferguson (1 H, 1 R, 1 SB), Christianson (1 H, 1 R, 1 SB, 1 BB), Logan Vogel (1 H, 2 RBI, 1 SB), Kade Altendorf (2 BB), John Collins (1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SB), Adam Poncelet (1 BB), Carson Roschen (1 BB, 1 SB), Kelby Heitman (1 R), Justin Buck (1 RBI, 1 2B)
Goodhue, 2-8, next travels to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday before traveling to Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday.
Mounders blow past Wolves
Elmwood/Plum City was put in a big hole early and never recovered as it lost 20-0 to Elk Mound on Monday. The loss was the second of the season in which the Wolves surrendered 20 or more runs, while in their win they held their opponents to just five runs.
Elk Mound built up a 8-0 lead in the first inning that was only added to in each inning. The Mounders scored five runs in the second, one run in the fourth and six runs in the fifth to end the game after five innings.
Pitching stats: Basil Gilles (⅔ IP, 5 BB, 4 H, 8 ER), Zack Hartung (3 ⅓ IP, 3 K, 7 BB, 5 H, 7 ER), Travis Seipel (1 IP, 3 K, 2 BB, 2 H)
Batting stats: Hartung (2 H), Tyler Bauer (1 H), Gilles (2 H, 1 3B), Dayne Whipple (1 BB), Joey Bechel (1 BB), Blake Allen (1 SB)
E/PC, 1-2, is next scheduled to travel to Spring Valley on Thursday.
