Although Ellsworth began to find its form at the plate in the past three games, it was shut out in the two before that — one of which was to Baldwin-Woodville. The offensive progress slid back to its former state as the Blackhawks were back at it Monday in Ellsworth, shutting out the Panthers once again, this time 7-0.
Baldwin-Woodville jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning of play and then doubled that output in the second inning to stretch the deficit to six runs. The Blackhawks would later score another run in the sixth inning for good measure.
The Panthers were held to five total hits, while the Blackhawks recorded seven. Ellsworth also committed two errors.
Pitching stats: Carter Pierce (6 IP, 4 K, 6 BB, 3 H, 2 ER), Landon Edgar (1 IP, 1 K, 3 BB, 4 H, 5 ER)
Batting stats: Jack Voelker (1 H, 1 SB), Anthony Madsen (1 H), Tanner Pechacek (1 SB), Chase Snyder (1 H), Pierce (1 H), Maverick Turner (1 H)
Ellsworth finished the regular season with a 3-11 record and will travel to Amery for the first round of the Division 2 playoffs Thursday. Amery won both matchups against Ellsworth this season.
Spring Valley blows out Elmwood/Plum City in regular-season finale
After scoring double-digit runs for the first time all season in its last game, E/PC was back to more familiar territory Monday at home against Spring Valley. The visiting Cardinals walloped the Wolves to the tune of 13-2, ending the game after five innings of play.
Spring Valley scored all 13 of its runs before E/PC plated its first runs in the fourth inning. The Cardinals scored four runs in each of the first and second innings, followed by five in the fourth inning.
For the Wolves, both runs were scored on a Zack Hartung single that plated Tyler Bauer and Blake Allen in the fourth inning. Spring Valley totaled 15 base hits compared to four for E/PC. The Wolves were also charged with six errors, compared to one for the Cardinals.
Pitching stats: Jarrod Pelzel (2 IP, 9 H, 6 ER), Travis Seipel (2 IP, 4 H, 1 BB), Eli Gansluckner (1 IP, 2 K, 2 H)
Batting stats: Gansluckner (1 H, 3 SB), Bauer (1 H, 1 R), Allen (1 R), Joey Bechel (1 BB), Hartung (2 H, 2 RBI, 1 SB), Patrick Tiffany (1 BB)
E/PC finished its regular season schedule with a 3-11 record. Next up is a trip to Pepin/Alma on Thursday for the first round of the Division 4 playoffs.
