Z-M opened its season with a walk-off home victory against Cannon Falls. Ten games later the two teams matched up again and the separation between the two teams hadn’t changed. Cannon Falls was able to extract some revenge though from the previous outing, with a 3-2 win over the Cougars on Thursday.
Cannon Falls did all of its damage in the second inning, starting with a leadoff walk by Beau Zimmerman. Preston Carlisle was then hit by a pitch and Ari Wells hit a two-out two RBI double, followed by an RBI single by Jack Meyers to put the Bombers up 3-0.
Z-M was held scoreless until the fourth inning when a Cannon Falls error allowed Ethan Kovars to score. One inning later the Cougars made it a one-run game after another Bomber error provided the opportunity for Willie Holm to score. Neither team would score again for the remainder of the game though.
Z-M left a runner stranded on third base in three separate innings — nine in total.
Pitching stats: Kaleb Stensland (6 IP, 8 K, 2 BB, 4 H, 3 ER)
Batting stats: Peter Meyer (4 H, 1 SB), Willie Holm (1 H, 1 R, 1 SB), Stensland (2 H), Jake Mehrkens (1 H), Conner Preston (2 H), Ethan Kovars (1 R), Tyson Liffrig (1 BB)
Z-M, 6-5, is next scheduled to travel to Triton on Monday.
Goodhue falls in pitchers' duel
No matter how good Goodhue’s pitching is each game, its bats have struggled to keep pace resulting in yet another loss for the Wildcats. Goodhue has now lost four games by three runs or less this year, the latest coming Thursday against Pine Island, when the Panthers were 4-1 victors.
Goodhue scored the first run of the game in the first inning when Logan Vogel hit an RBI single to score Ethan Matthees. That hit was the second of the game for Goodhue in only their fourth at bat, yet the Wildcats would only get two more the rest of the way.
By the end of the game, 11 Goodhue batters struck out and only three earned walks. Pine Island on the other hand, heated up in the second inning and scored one run in each the second and third innings, before scratching across two more in the fourth to complete the victory.
Pitching stats: Vogel (7 IP, 9 K, 8 H, 1 ER)
Batting stats: Matthees (1 H, 1 R, 1 SB), Vogel (1 H, 1 RBI), Logan Ferguson (1 BB, 1 SB), Kade Altendorf (1 H), Adam Poncelet (1 BB), Will Opsahl (1 H, 1 BB)
Goodhue, 2-11, is next scheduled to travel to Cannon Falls on Saturday.
